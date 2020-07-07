‘I felt like I was dying': Mother of Spotsylvania road rage victims mourns sons

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. - A mother is mourning after her two sons were killed in an apparent road rage dispute.
Fred Swick, 39, and brother Joe Swick, 38, were found shot to death inside their car on July 4.
Danny Lee Huffman, 48, is in jail awaiting new charges in connection to the crime.
“I’ll make sure you spend the rest of your life in jail, that’s my promise,” the victims’ mother Peggy Younce.
Huffman is accused of shooting the Swick brothers late Saturday night.
All of this happened in front of Huffman’s 17-year-old son, who was in the car watching.
The sheriff’s department believes it stemmed from road rage. After the shooting, detectives say Huffman drove his son back to their house just down the street and called 911.
Younce says she could hardly breathe when she learned her sons were dead.
“I felt like I was dying. I felt like my life was sucked out of me. And all I could think of was these poor kids gonna have to grow up without a father. Without their uncle,” Younce says.
Huffman tells detectives he shot the brothers in self-defense, claiming one of the Swick’s slashed his arm.
Detectives say Huffman did have a fresh cut, but they did not find any knife or weapon in the Swick's vehicle.
The sheriff's department expects murder charges will be filed against Huffman any day now.
Huffman is also being charged for felony child endangerment because his son was in the car during all of this.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.