‘He brought about change because other officers followed’: Family of one of 1st Black RPD officers opens up about father’s legacy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The current climate across the country has prompted police reform to come under national focus. A family of one of the first Black police officers in Richmond, who served during a harshly divided period at the onset of the Civil Rights Movement, is now speaking out.
Richmond Police Officer Samuel Bradford Johnson Jr.‘s daughters, Laurette Johnson Turner and Laverne Johnson are opening up about their father’s legacy, which still has impacts today. The sisters say the challenges he faced during his service in law enforcement helped open doors for many other people of color to join the ranks of the police force.
During a segregated and racially heated time, Officer Johnson was the sixth Black police officer in Richmond. Johnson earned his badge in 1947, taking on resistance and resentment towards Black people, commonplace at the time.
“His days were hard,” said Laurette.
Laurette and Laverne are two of Johnson’s six children, growing up in Navy Hill, with their mother. It’s the same neighborhood Johnson grew up in and would police decades later.
After Johnson served in World War II, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he passed the exam to join the Richmond Police Department.
“He passed it with flying colors,” said Laverne. “He was a police officer. He was in the military,” said Laurette. “He was just stern. But later on in life, we understood why he was the way he was. He wanted us to be better.”
But there was a stark difference in policing during the 1940s and 1950s as a Black officer, particularly in the south.
“His beat was the Black areas. So he could not go into the white areas,” said Laurette.
Black police in Richmond couldn’t arrest white people without calling for another white officer. They were forced to use separate bathrooms, made to wait before receiving a uniform, and called racist names by their colleagues, among other abuses.
“Whether it meant listening to them call him a ‘boy’ or ‘negro’… he had to do it for his family, for his community,” said Laurette.
And it certainly was a community pushing for drastic change.
“They were happy and excited to see people who looked like them wearing the uniforms, and people from their community out doing a public service,” said current Richmond Police Officer Carol Adams.
Adams is part of the Engine 9 and Associates organization based in Richmond, which preserves the history of the city’s first African American police and firefighters. A marker on Brook and Leigh Streets honors the very first Black officers in the River City.
“They had a struggle,” said Adams. “We are dedicated to continue to honor their legacy and to make them proud of where we are right now.”
Johnson’s is a legacy of combating racism to create a better life for himself, his family and his people.
“He just couldn’t believe that he had saved lives going to war for our country, and he was in the police force right here in his home town… and the abuse he took,” said Laverne.
“(He) brought about change because other officers followed behind,” said Laurette. “I’m proud of that.”
As for the current backlash police across the country are facing, Laverne and Laurette say that even though change is needed, many officers are exemplary examples of public servants, like their father.
“Everybody is not like the ones we saw on television,” said Laverne. “There are a lot are very good people (who serve as police), and when I say good, they are excellent.”
Officer Johnson passed away at the age of 82 in 2003, with many people in the community and in law enforcement, including his police chief at the time, paying their final respects.
Next year, Adams says Engine 9 and Associates is organizing a 75th-anniversary celebration honoring 75 years since the first Black officers were sworn to Richmond police.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.