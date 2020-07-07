4 Hanover schools earn Exemplar Performance School Awards

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Four Hanover schools have received the 2020 Exemplar Performance School Awards.
Pearson’s Corner Elementary School earned the Board of Education Highest Achievement Award, which recognizes schools that achieved a state accreditation rating of Accredited and demonstrated high levels of success.
John M. Gandy, Mechanicsville, and Rural Point elementary schools earned the Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award, which recognizes schools that achieved a state accreditation rating of Accredited or Accredited with Conditions and improved performance on accreditation-related school quality indicators:
- A 10-point increase in the combined rate in reading and math, and in the pass rate in science;
- A 10-point increase in the combined rate in reading and math for two or more student groups across three years;
- A decrease in the chronic absenteeism rate for three years; or
- For schools with a graduating class, an increase in the Graduation and Completion Index and a decrease in the dropout rate for three years.
