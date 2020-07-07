Richmond healthcare company hiring hundreds for COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GENETWORx, the nationwide leader in diagnostic and Antibody Testing for COVID-19, is offering different job positions for COVID-19 testing.
GENETWORx is offering full-time positions for employees of all skill and experience levels with highly competitive compensation and incredible opportunities for growth.
Job seekers looking for a fast-paced and life-changing work environment can start immediately.
GENETWORx, located in Glen Allen has open positions for:
- Registration Data Entry
- Lab Technicians
- Tech Assistants
- Manufacturers
- Project Managers
- Business Managers
- Hiring Managers
- Other lab-based roles
GENETWORx’s 99% accurate COVID-19 test detects the presence of SAR-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, at a level of sensitivity that surpasses other laboratories.
With this level of accuracy and fast turnaround time, employers and individuals can count on more accurate and faster results.
To join the GENETWORx team, email recruiting@labrocity.com or call 844-452-2676.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.