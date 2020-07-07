Forecast: Hot and humid with only an isolated storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Peak summertime weather in Virginia continues this week with high humidity and daily storm chances too.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10-20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10-20%)
First Alert: We’re watching a potential area of low pressure nearby that may be tropical Thursday/Friday. Heavy rain is possible from this system
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.