Forecast: Hot and humid with only an isolated storm

Thunderstorm chance goes up Thursday and Friday

By Andrew Freiden | July 7, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 4:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Peak summertime weather in Virginia continues this week with high humidity and daily storm chances too.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10-20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10-20%)

First Alert: We’re watching a potential area of low pressure nearby that may be tropical Thursday/Friday. Heavy rain is possible from this system

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

