First Alert Weather Day Thursday night-Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Thursday night through early Friday for the potential for heavy rain along and east of I-95 from what COULD become our next tropical system. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) now has a 50% chance that low pressure moving from Georgia towards the Carolina coast Thursday, then east of Virginia Friday, could turn tropical. Even if it doesn’t, there appears to be increasing likelihood that significant rainfall will be possible across eastern Virginia.
Here’s where the Low pressure is, and where it will probably track through Friday:
Model track forecast:
There is an excessive rainfall outlook for Friday from the Weather Prediction Center of NCEP:
This RPM model forecast indicates highest chances for central/eastern Virginia could occur as early as late Thursday:
