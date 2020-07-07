First Alert Weather Day Thursday night-Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Thursday night through early Friday for the potential for heavy rain along and east of I-95 from what COULD become our next tropical system. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) now has a 50% chance that low pressure moving from Georgia towards the Carolina coast Thursday, then east of Virginia Friday, could turn tropical. Even if it doesn’t, there appears to be increasing likelihood that significant rainfall will be possible across eastern Virginia.