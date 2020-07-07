First Alert Weather Day Thursday night-Friday

Potential tropical system could bring heavy rain eastern Virginia

By Jim Duncan | July 7, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 10:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Thursday night through early Friday for the potential for heavy rain along and east of I-95 from what COULD become our next tropical system. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) now has a 50% chance that low pressure moving from Georgia towards the Carolina coast Thursday, then east of Virginia Friday, could turn tropical. Even if it doesn’t, there appears to be increasing likelihood that significant rainfall will be possible across eastern Virginia.

Here’s where the Low pressure is, and where it will probably track through Friday:

Low pressure could become tropical (50%) chance
Low pressure could become tropical (50%) chance (Source: The Weather Company)

Model track forecast:

Model Forecasts for potential tropical system
Model Forecasts for potential tropical system (Source: NCEP/NOAA)

There is an excessive rainfall outlook for Friday from the Weather Prediction Center of NCEP:

Excessive rainfall outlook for eastern Virginia Thursday night-Friday
Excessive rainfall outlook for eastern Virginia Thursday night-Friday (Source: WPC/NCEP)

This RPM model forecast indicates highest chances for central/eastern Virginia could occur as early as late Thursday:

RPM model forecast for Thursday night shows lo over eastern Virginia
RPM model forecast for Thursday night shows lo over eastern Virginia (Source: The Weather Company)

Stay tuned to NBC12 on TV, online, and on the NBC12 Weather app for updates

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.