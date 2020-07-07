Father sentenced in Henrico child neglect case

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The father of a middle school student was sentenced on Sept. 16 in connection to child neglect charges out of Henrico.
Sulakchhana Basnet and Avinaya Rana of Henrico were originally charged after a medical emergency resulted in a middle school student’s death in 2018.
The couple appeared in court on July 7, where Basnet was acquitted and Rana pleaded no contest. Rana was sentenced to 10 years with eight suspended, so he will serve a total of two years.
The family of four lived on Kingscote Lane near Hunton Park Boulevard.
A neighbor says the girl who died is named Avianca, a Hungary Creek Middle School student who once served as a safety patrol.
Prosecutors said Rana would attend doctor appointments with the victim and the pediatric endocrinologist that testified said even though there was a language barrier, he spend extra time discussing the victim’s diabetes diagnosis, treatment and what could happen if it wasn’t managed.
“The day before the victim’s death she was taken to Patient First where the doctor recommended that she be brought to the hospital ASAP for evaluation. The parents instead brought her home. The next day they found her unresponsive and called 911,” prosecutors said.
Prosecutors argued that as a stepmother, Basnet had the responsibility to know the seriousness of the girl’s medical history while the defense argued that it was not a willful omission by the defendant.
“The judge ruled that there there was a willful omission by the defendant but that he could not find beyond a reasonable doubt that she had knowledge of the emergency situation that led to the victim’s death,” prosecutors said.
