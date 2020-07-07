Deputies: Man in custody after infant found dead, woman injured

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) - The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said the man they were searching for is in custody after a woman was found critically injured and her infant child dead.
Deputies were called to the 4200 Block of Aberdeen Creek Road on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. after the woman and her child had not been heard from for a length of time.
At the scene, deputies found the woman with severe injuries and her infant child was also found dead.
Deputies said the woman is currently in critical but stable condition. The cause of her injuries and the child’s death are under investigation.
The sheriff’s office was searching for the woman’s husband, 60-year-old Dennis Chambers, so they could speak with him. Deputies said on Wednesday that Chambers and the vehicle were found in New Kent County.
Deputies said Chambers was in the sheriff’s office custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804 693-3890 and ask to speak with Investigator Perry.
