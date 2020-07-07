Death investigation underway in Henrico after woman’s body found

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in eastern Henrico after a body was found in a cornfield Tuesday.
It happened near New Market Road near the Virginia Capital Trail. That’s where police found a woman’s body not far from a car that was partially hidden by the tall stalks of corn.
A detective from Richmond also arrived on the scene before the Medical Examiner arrived to claim the body.
A rural portion of Henrico County became the focus of detectives and forensic units.
“Strange. It’s kind of unusual out here in the country. Not much happens out here,” Bruce Pegram said.
He lives near New Market Road and stumbled upon a death investigation.
“I was like ‘aww man, what is going on?’” Pegram said.
Police found a woman’s body along with a car around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Only NBC12 was there when a wrecker arrived to haul away the blue-green Mitsubishi. Pegram wonders how the car got through the tall, strong corn husks.
“It’s hard to walk in it. Usually, they’re planted like 6 inches apart…You’re not going to get a car through there, not unless you’re going a bit of speed maybe,” he speculated.
Police have not yet revealed how they believe it happened but they call the whole situation suspicious.
“The corn was knocked over so there is a pathway there that detectives are consistently using to be able to access in and out to the roadways,” said Lt. Matt Pecka.
Although this happened in Henrico, a Richmond detective showed up, likely due to a missing person’s case out of the city.
“We have partnered with our neighboring agency, Richmond, who has had a representative on scene, but we’re still trying to piece everything together to determine exactly what occurred,” Pecka added.
As they work the case, neighbors are left stunned by a tragedy unfolding so close to home.
“Terrible, that’s terrible,” Pegram said.
NBC12 is awaiting a response from RPD, as well as identification of the body.
