Crews respond to intense vehicle fire inside a building in Tappahannock
Over 30 firefighters were on the scene. (Source: Dawn Howeth)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 7, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 11:01 AM

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews responded to an intense vehicle fire located in a building in Tappahannock.

At 6:38 p.m., the Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle fire inside the old Tappahannock Ford building located on Church Lane near Hoskins Creek.

Over 30 firefighters were on the scene. (Source: Daniel Choi)

During the attack, crews say several large explosions occurred, sending debris hundreds of feet away and was heard over five miles away.

According to Chief Paul Richardson, nearly 100,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

Over 30 firefighters were on the scene. (Source: Daniel Choi)

No injuries were reported.

