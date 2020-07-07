Chesterfield police obtain arrest warrants for 1 of 2 suspects in armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have obtained arrest warrants for one of two suspects in connection to the armed robbery of a restaurant.
Police said the suspects, who were armed with firearms and knives, went into the closed Mr. Pepe’s restaurant along Hull Street Road on June 13 just after 11 p.m.
Officers said they tied up three employees, searched the restaurant and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. They were last seen getting away in a white sedan.
“Through investigation, detectives determined the vehicle in which the suspects fled had been carjacked by a known suspect shortly before the robbery. The investigation indicates that the suspect involved in the carjacking, identified as Lazaro R. Avalos-Ortiz, 20, is one of the two suspects involved in the restaurant robbery,” police said.
Police obtained warrants for Avalos-Ortiz for carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, abduction, four counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information on his location or the second suspect is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
