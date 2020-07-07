Chesterfield Health Department releases COVID-19 testing dates

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health Department has released more COVID-19 testing dates.
The following testing events will take place at these locations on these days:
Beulah United Methodist Church, July 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 6930 Hopkins Road
- 150 tests available
River City Sportsplex, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Drive-thru only)
- 13030 Genito Road
- 300 tests available
First Baptist Church of South Richmond, July 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 6201 Ironbridge Road
- 150 tests available
The Heights Baptist Church, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Drive-thru only)
- 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway
- 300 tests available
Falling Creek Ironworks Park, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway
- 150 tests available
Crystal Lake Apartments, July 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 3501 Meadowdale Blvd.
- 150 tests available
Testing is for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and is free for uninsured or underinsured persons.
While some appointments will be reserved for walk-ups that morning, testing is limited.
Residents who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), should make an appointment prior to arriving.
Appointments should be made with the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 before each event.
For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.
