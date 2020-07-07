Chesterfield Health Department announces free COVID-19 testing events for August

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health Department has released more COVID-19 testing dates for the month of August.
The following testing events will take place at these locations on these days:
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Bellwood Maisonettes Apartments
- 6745 Jefferson Davis Highway
- Walk-up Event
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- First Baptist Church of South Richmond
- 6201 Ironbridge Road
- Drive-thru Event
Wednesday, Aug.12, 2020 at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Beulah United Methodist Church
- 6930 Hopkins Road
- Drive-thru Event
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at noon – 2 p.m.
- Jeff Davis Flea Market
- 5700 Jefferson Davis Highway
- Walk-up Event
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Journey Christian Church
- 3700 Price Club Blvd.
- Drive-thru Event
Testing is for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and is free for uninsured or underinsured persons.
While some appointments will be reserved for walk-ups that morning, testing is limited.
Residents who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), should make an appointment prior to arriving.
Appointments should be made with the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 before each event.
For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.
