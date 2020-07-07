Ampersand Pantry Project relocates to courthouse parking lot

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Ampersand Pantry Project, a program the gives away free lunches, is moving locations.
The Burnett & Williams law firm has distributed 100 free lunches every Tuesday and Thursday since May as part of their Ampersand Pantry Project. The meal distribution will continue, but it is moving to the Hopewell Courthouse Parking lot.
The meal distribution from this location started on July 2.
The meals are handed out starting at 11:30 a.m. and no ID is required.
