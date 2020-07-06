19-year-old accused of stealing numerous items from vehicles

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a 19-year-old in connection to numerous larcenies from vehicles.
Officials said the larcenies took place June 21-27 in the Brickshire and Deer Lake neighborhoods.
“Numerous items were stolen from vehicles to include firearms, electronics and credit cards,” the sheriff’s office said.
Michael Alexander Deane was arrested on June 27 in the Five Lakes neighborhood and is charged with grand larceny, vehicle tampering and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
Deputies have recovered three stolen firearms, several firearm magazines, assorted ammunition and other stolen items.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still pending with other suspects involved.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.