Woman pleads guilty in connection to hanging ex-boyfriend’s puppy

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan woman could be facing up to five years in prison for the brutal death of her ex-boyfriend’s pit bull, named El Choppo. This would be one of the first convictions under Tommie’s Law - which makes animal cruelty a felony.
Yasmine Burton, 22, pleaded guilty Monday morning to charges of animal cruelty in the November 2019 killing. According to the Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Robert Cerullo, she was also facing charges of larceny, but those were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.
In Powhatan, 22-year-old Yasmine Burton is now facing a felony conviction in connection to the hanging death of a 10-month-old pit bull - named El Choppo - belonging to her ex-boyfriend.
”She said that she took El Choppo, put [an] extension cord around his neck, put him on a chair, put the extension cord on a tree limb, and essentially kicked the chair out from under El Choppo,” Cerullo described the testimony to NBC12.
Cerullo says that Burton originally approached the police, telling them that the dog had died after being sick. He adds that Burton claims the death came as retribution, as Burton claims that her now-ex boyfriend “had been physically abusing her for quite a while and her boyfriend had got her hooked on methamphetamine.”
In court Wednesday morning, Burton pleaded “no contest”, according to her attorney, and now she faces up to five years in prison.
This would be one of the first cases to treat animal cruelty as a felony since Tommie's Law was enacted last summer.
The law was named after Tommie the pit bull, who was tied to a fence and set on fire at Abner Clay Park in Richmond last year. His death prompted a bill imposing harsher penalties on other animal abusers.
Cerullo is an animal lover himself but stresses this case wasn’t easy to get through.
“It is unfathomable to me that anyone would do that to a dog. This is one of the cases I prosecuted that I don’t feel good in any way. You have a young lady who is not a convicted felon, and now she’s been convicted of a felony, and that’s going to have adverse effects for her. But what she did was so bad and so horrific that the Commonwealth can’t just sit back and say ‘No, we forgive you,‘” he added.
Burton’s attorney declined to comment and she is due back in court in October.
