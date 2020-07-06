Wildlife Center of Virginia recommends keeping house cats indoors

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia (WCV) has already admitted 302 patients this year due to cat attacks. A majority of those animal patients have been admitted between April 1 and July 1.
The center says cat attack victims include squirrels, chipmunks, opossums, rabbits, and more than 60 song bird species. A lot of these animals don’t survive, even with treatment.
WCV recommends people keep their cats inside for the sake of wildlife, as well as the health of their felines.
“It is actually safer for your cat to be indoors as well, because they’re not being exposed to predators or cars or other cats with diseases. So, just safer all around for everyone,” WLC Director of Outreach Amanda Nicholson.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia’s website has articles on ways to transition your cat to be an indoor cat.
