Virginia brewery starts new project to give back to service members in the community

“I think he even said to me, he’s like, I don’t know if you’d be interested in this, but I know it can help you and I know you do this kind of stuff. And I love it when people say ‘I know you do this kind of stuff,’ and they’re talking about community givebacks, community connecting, cause that’s what this place is about at the end of the day. We just throw some beer in there to lubricate the whole thing,” Gatesman said.