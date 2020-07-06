Victim in Chesterfield Towne Center shooting dies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The victim involved in a shooting that occurred in Chesterfield Towne Center’s food court, has died as a result of his injuries.
On June 23, police responded to the report of a shooting in the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center.
After arriving on the scene, officers located one adult victim, identified as Kimani O. Donovan, 22, of Chesterfield.
On June 24, detectives located the shooting suspect, identified as William Ezell Taylor Jr., 23, of Petersburg.
Police say Taylor was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Taylor is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Police continue their investigation into this incident.
Anyone with information, or who was in the area of the mall food court during the fight and shooting, should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
