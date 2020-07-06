Valentine Museum introduces 1920’s themed exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Valentine Museum will be introducing its newest costume and textiles exhibit called, ‘Ain’t Misbehavin: 1920s Richmond'.
Ain’t Misbehavin': 1920s Richmond uses the lens of fashion to address a wide variety of topics, from the explosion of youth culture and teen influence to the dramatic increase of women entering the workforce.
At the same time, Richmond in the 1920s represented the height of the Jim Crow era, with new laws and old traditions targeting the city’s Black population.
Named for the popular 1929 song of the same name performed by Richmonder Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Ain’t Misbehavin’ explores the social upheaval and cultural innovation of the 1920s Richmond, using Valentine’s impressive costume and textiles collection and its beautiful array of 1920s fashions.
“I have been struck by the ways that Richmond stories embedded in Valentine’s collection of 1920s garments echo and anticipate what is happening in the city today,” Kristen Stewart, the Natalie L. Klaus Curator of Costume and Textiles said. “We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the Valentine with an exhibition that both delights the eye and illuminates a moment in Richmond’s complex history that connects directly with current conversations.”
The exhibit will debut on July 21, which will mark the 100th anniversary of a decade of full innovation, social change and conflict.
The exhibition will be the first to open at the Valentine since reopening on June 30.
