Three Henrico County Jail West inmates test positive for COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three inmates at Henrico County’s Jail West have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
After complaints about mild symptoms, six inmates were tested over the weekend.
The six inmates tested over the weekend are being quarantined in single-bed cells.
As a result of the confirmed cases, 79 additional inmates, 80 to 100 members of the jail’s staff and 24 members of its medical staff will be tested.
The remaining 79 inmates will continue to be isolated from the jail’s general population until they have tested negative and are symptom-free for at least 14 days.
Based on the results of the upcoming tests, those inmates may be divided into smaller groups to further limit the potential spread of the virus.
Henrico County’s Jails are taking the following precautions:
- Screening all inmates, jail staff and contractors for potential symptoms before they enter the facilities
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitization of dayrooms and other common areas
- Providing face coverings to all inmates
- Isolating as a group all inmates whose screenings indicate possible exposure
- Isolating as a group all new inmates for at least 14 days before introducing them into the general population.
Testing is being coordinated by the Sheriff’s Office along with support from the Virginia Department of Health.
These cases are the first ones reported in Henrico’s jails, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.