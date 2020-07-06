Removal of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be completed this week

Removal of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be completed this week
Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a resolution during a Richmond City Council meeting to immediately remove the remaining Confederate statues along Monument Avenue - including the J.E.B Stuart statue. (Source: NBC12)
July 6, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 9:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s remaining Confederate monuments will be gone by the end of the week, according to Mayor Levar Stoney’s Office.

Officials are keeping the disclosure of the next statue to go under wraps.

Last week, Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all 11 statues in the city.

So far, the Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury statues along Monument Avenue have been removed.

[ Stonewall Jackson statue removed from pedestal following order from Mayor Stoney ]

[ Maury statue on Monument Avenue removed from pedestal; Mayor Stoney says 11 Confederate statues will be removed in total ]

Richmond City Council will also be holding a public hearing regarding the removal of the monuments on Monday, Aug. 3.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.