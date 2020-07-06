Removal of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be completed this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s remaining Confederate monuments will be gone by the end of the week, according to Mayor Levar Stoney’s Office.
Officials are keeping the disclosure of the next statue to go under wraps.
Last week, Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all 11 statues in the city.
So far, the Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury statues along Monument Avenue have been removed.
Richmond City Council will also be holding a public hearing regarding the removal of the monuments on Monday, Aug. 3.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.