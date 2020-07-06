Reminder: Contact student loan holders in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Currently, all federal student loans have zero percent interest and payments are suspended through Sept. 30.
This is automatically applied to your loan by the Department of Education. Private student loans are not eligible.
But mark your calendar right now and put a reminder in your smartphone for August to contact your loan holders tell them when to start making payments again.
Remember, you must start making your payments on time once this is over.
If you can’t do that, ask your Loan Service provider for an extension.
And it’s important to point out, even though payments on federal student loans are suspended right now - you can still make payments on during this time if you have the ability.
