Pursuit suspect arrested after stealing vehicle, speeding

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and speeding.
The vehicle being driven by John Perlie Dawson Jr., 33, of Hampton, was reportedly stolen out of Chesapeake, Virginia.
On June 28, a New Kent deputy had a vehicle driven by Dawson, entered radar going at a rate of 70 mph in a 45 mph zone off of North Courthouse Road.
According to police, the deputy tried to stop Dawson, but Dawson accelerated.
Dawson went through several different roadways and entered Pocahontas Trail headed westbound.
Dawson was observed traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Pocahontas Trail where he then struck another vehicle near the Toe Ink split.
Dawson then fled on foot.
After several hours of searching with the assistance of the Virginia State Police K-9 unit and New Kent Fire and Rescue, police say Dawson was apprehended inside of another vehicle off Henpeck Road.
Dawson was charged with:
- Felony eluding
- Grand larceny of a vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Hit and run
- Trespassing
- Larceny of license plates
- Tampering with a motor vehicle
- Driving on the wrong side of the highway
- Fail to wear a seat belt
- Driving without a valid license
Dawson is being held at Henrico Regional Jail East.
