Police: Child drowns in swimming pool at hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a child drowned in a pool at one of the oceanfront hotels in Virginia Beach.
On July 6 at 11:13 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a report that a child had fallen into the pool of the Rodeway Inn By The Beach hotel.
Adults on the scene were performing CPR as Police and EMS personnel arrived.
After being transported to a local hospital, the child, who was under the age of five, was pronounced deceased.
Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating the incident.
