Police: Burglary suspect arrested on multiple charges

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a burglary suspect has been arrested on multiple charges.
On July 5 the Stafford Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence located on McCarty Road for a breaking and entering in progress call.
Deputies say they contacted the victim who stated that they came home to find a subject named Kevin Garner, 36, in their home.
Garner was wearing a t-shirt that belonged to the victim.
The victim added that Garner had discarded dirty clothes in their trash and had eaten some of their food.
Garner was last seen fleeing out the back door of the residence.
Garner was wanted on assault charges from an incident occurring the day before where he had fled from deputies, according to police.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, deputies were contacted that Garner had returned to his home but had since fled.
Deputies responded to Garner’s home and located the victim’s shirt at the residence.
Deputy J. H. Truslow and his K-9 partner, Rip, responded to conduct a track to locate Garner.
After locating Garner, Garner struck Rip with a shovel handle and continued to flee, resulting in Rip suffering a laceration. Garner was then able to be apprehended by deputies.
Garner continued to resist arrest while being placed into custody. Garner assaulted deputies during his arrest, according to police.
Police say Garner was arrested for:
- Breaking and entering
- Two counts of felony larceny
- Two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer
- Two counts of obstruction of justice
- Malicious wounding of a law enforcement canine
- Animal cruelty
Garner was also served on outstanding warrants for assault and battery and vandalism, according to police.
Garner was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.