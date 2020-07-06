Police arrest man after fleeing during attempted traffic stop

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they arrested a man after he fled the scene during an attempted traffic stop.
On July 3 the Stafford’s Sheriff’s Office received a lookout from the Fredricksburg Police Department about a possible impaired driver.
A minute later, another call came in stating the same vehicle description, a red Jeep Liberty, had struck a vehicle and fled the scene in southern Stafford, police say.
First Sergeant Floirendo located the Jeep in the area of Carriage Hill Drive. Floirendo caught up to the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.
Deputies were eventually able to get the vehicle stopped in the area of Gayle Street.
Police say the driver, identified as Timothy Fowler, 42, was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, driving suspended, felony hit and run, felony eluding and driving on the wrong side of the highway.
Fowler is being held without bond.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.