Petersburg Area Transit unveils seven new buses

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Area Transit (PAT) has unveiled seven new transit buses, making it the second year of PAT’s capital replacement plan.
A ribbon-cutting to unveil the new buses will take place on July 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Petersburg Area Transit Station located at 100 West Washington Street.
The transit buses were purchased in part through a partnership between Petersburg Area Transit (PAT) and Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union (PAFCU) which promotes transportation and financial literacy throughout the city.
A $5,000 bus donation was included with this partnership.
The PAFCU contribution eliminated the City’s financial obligation toward the new vehicle.
Additionally, each new bus is equipped with WIFI, courtesy of Petersburg Public Library.
“Our patrons deserve the best. As Petersburg Area Transit has one of the oldest fleets in the Commonwealth, replacement of these older vehicles will lower repair costs, offer fewer service interruptions and more comfortable rides for our patrons,” PAT Director, Charles L. Koonce, Jr. said.
Also, through this partnership, PAFCU has offered to the Petersburg community:
- Financial education
- Free Credit Score Analysis
- Low-interest vehicle financing
- Increased convenience through the sale of PAT tickets at PAFCU locations
The additional buses were purchased largely in part by the Federal and State Government funds.
PAT has not replaced vehicles in over 5 years resulting in costly repairs and service interruptions.
