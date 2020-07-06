One adult, two juveniles arrested after police chase ends in crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people, one adult and two juveniles are in police custody after a chase ended in a crash in downtown Richmond, police say.
On July 6 at 1:38 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper noticed a suspect attempting to break into several vehicles parked in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Virginia Center Parkway in Henrico.
According to police, two juveniles were with the suspect.
When the trooper pulled into the parking lot to approach them, all three got into a nearby stolen vehicle and fled the parking lot. Police say the vehicle they got in was later confirmed to be stolen.
State police along with Henrico County police pursued the stolen vehicle, driven by Jayquan K. Royster, 18, of Richmond, on I-95 south, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour.
Police say Royster took Exit 75 and proceeded to the 3rd Street exit going approximately 120 miles per hour.
Royster lost control and the vehicle rolled over several times down the embankment.
According to police, all three individuals exited the vehicle and ran towards 5th Street and were apprehended without further incident.
Police say Royster was charged with:
- Two counts of eluding police
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Driving without a license
- Reckless driving
One juvenile was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the other juvenile was treated on-scene for minor injuries.
Both were released to their parents.
