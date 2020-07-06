Officials identify brothers killed in July 4 road rage shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA CO., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the brothers killed in a Fourth of July road rage shooting.
Police said in a release that Danny Lee Huffman, 48, of Spotsylvania called 911 around 10:15 p.m. and said he was cut on the arm during an altercation with two men.
When police arrived, Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, were found dead in their vehicle.
Police are still investigating the incident and say it appears to be related to road rage. According to an initial police investigation, Huffman did not know the deceased. The weapon used was found in a pond on Huffman’s property by divers of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s office.
Spotsylvania police said Huffman had his 17-year-old son in the car with him during the incident, which occurred on Fox Run Drive in Spotsylvania County. Huffman did have a cut that was treated by rescue.
Huffman has been charged preliminarily with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony child endangerment. Police said the charges will likely be upgraded in the next coming days.
Huffman has been held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.
If you know anything call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.
