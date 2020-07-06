News to Know for July 6: Chase ends in crash; Home shot at twice; Monument removal expected to resume; Daily storm chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines after the holiday weekend.
A hot and humid weather pattern takes hold this week with a low chance for storms each day.
First Alert: We’re watching a potential area of low pressure nearby that may be tropical on Friday. Heavy rain is possible if it forms and inches inland.
Three people are in police custody after a chase ended in a crash in downtown Richmond.
Henrico police say the incident started near Virginia Center Commons around 1:40 this morning. When the suspects got onto I-95, state police joined the chase, which ended 10 minutes later when the suspects crashed near 5th street in Richmond.
No word yet on what charges the suspects will face.
In Hopewell, police are investigating after a 97-year-old woman’s home was shot at for the second time in less than a week.
Lorainne Virginia-Hill woke up Sunday morning with broken windows and holes in the side of her house. She initially thought the noise was from the Fourth of July fireworks, but it turned out her house had been shot at around 1:30 in the morning. And the same thing happened last Tuesday.
Hill has lived in the home for 6 decades and says she’s never had any issues like this.
Hopewell Police don’t have a motive. If you have any information, call 804-541-2222.
There are several things returning to normal, as offices and facilities enter phase three of reopening.
Several departments in City Hall will allow for walk-in services, but it only applies to the first floor. Floors 2-17 will require an appointment.
And the capacity will only increase to 200 people, so you might have to wait outside if the building is too crowded. Visitors are still required to wear a mask as well.
Richmond Public Libraries will also reopen Monday at 50% capacity.
There will be a 15-minute window allowed in front of restaurants for pick-up services.
Also, if you get a ticket and pay it before Aug. 31, there will not be any added late fees or fines. However, If you still haven’t paid it by September you can expect to see those extra fees.
Dominion says the multi-state natural gas project was canceled due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” The cancellation comes despite a recent victory in the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit to begin operations.
The pipeline faced intense criticism and legal challenges from environmental and other groups since being announced in 2014.
Crews are expected to resume the removal of Confederate monuments in Richmond after the work was paused for the holiday weekend.
The statues of Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury, along with two cannons, were removed last week following an order by Mayor Stoney.
A photo of two young ballerinas at the Lee Monument that has been seen all over the world has inspired a new children’s book.
“My Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams,” was written by dancer Ava Holloway and her mother Amanda Lynch following what they call a “chance encounter” at the Lee Monument in June.
The book is described as “a tale about a chance encounter at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, which catapulted these Black ballerinas into a summer of activism and dance.” The book ties in social justice with ballet terms.
“My Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams” is available for presale until July 12.
“If we are to reach real peace in this world… we shall have to begin with children.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.