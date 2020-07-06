Kindergarten registration available for Chesterfield County students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County parents will be able to sign their child up for Kindergarten registration.
Starting this week, in-person kindergarten registration for the class of 2033 at students’ home schools will begin this week by appointment.
A child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2020, to attend kindergarten.
Families of incoming kindergarten students who have already preregistered online or whose child participated in a Chesterfield prekindergarten program during the 2019-20 school year will be contacted by their child’s school to set up in-person registration appointments.
Parents must bring the following items to their child’s in-person registration:
- The child’s certified original birth certificate or a school-age affidavit in accordance with state law
- Parent/guardian’s photo ID
- Lease for at least one year or deed of a residence in Chesterfield County
- Contract or lease free of contingencies to occupy a Chesterfield County residence within two months of the date of enrollment
- Resident manager’s letter on company letterhead stating that residence is a corporate residence in Chesterfield County
- Weekly receipts for temporary residence in a hotel or motel for up to 60 days (requires renewal or evidence of more permanent residency within 60 days of enrollment)
- Parents submitting a “lives with” form must bring the person they live with to registration. That person must provide a lease, deed or one of the other proofs of Chesterfield County residency, and the parent of the incoming kindergartner must provide two supporting documents showing his or her name and correct address.
The following items should be required by the first day of school:
- Medical records showing their child has had a physical examination within the past 12 months
- Medical records listing the dates of each state-required immunization
All other families can call their child’s school to schedule a kindergarten registration appointment or complete the online preregistration form in order to be contacted.
Pre-registering your child online will reduce the amount of time it takes to complete your in-person kindergarten registration.
To pre-register your child online, click here.
Families with a child currently enrolled in a Chesterfield County Public Schools prekindergarten program do not need to complete the online preregistration process.
For parents who do not have internet access, the school division’s technology network is available at all Chesterfield County schools and can be accessed while in a school parking lot.
Click here to find the location closest to you.
