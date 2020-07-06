Hanover County launches small business grant program

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County has launched a small business grant program called the, ‘Hanover County Small Business Resiliency Grant'.
The grant program will support small businesses within the community who have been affected by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The small business grant program is leveraging $300,000 of federal funding under the CARES Act and offers up to $5,000 in recovery funding for businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
“We have made it a priority to facilitate distribution of the grant funds as quickly as possible,” Linwood Thomas, Director of the Hanover County Office of Economic Development said. “We’re pleased to offer these grants to assist Hanover County businesses as they recover from closures and adapt to operating within the new safety guidelines issued by the Governor of Virginia.”
The application period opens July 17 at 12:00 p.m. and will close July 27 at 11:59 pm.
Applicants will be required to demonstrate that they are eligible, that they were operational pre-COVID-19, and that they are suffering negative impacts from COVID-19 closures.
Approved items must have been purchased and paid-in-full between March 1 and June 30.
All reimbursement requests must be made no later than July 27.
Grant guidelines and the application process for the program are available here.
