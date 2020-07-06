Guns banned from city owned facilities, parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is reminding citizens that firearms are now prohibited in all city facilities and public parks.
The law took effect last Wednesday, banning guns at places like City Hall, community centers and all city-owned parks.
City Council passed the ordinance in 2019, but it didn’t take effect until this year - when the General Assembly allowed localities to ban guns in certain spaces.
“No Richmonder should ever be threatened by gun violence,” said Mayor Stoney. “This is especially true in public spaces like parks and community centers, where residents expect to enjoy public amenities, not fear for their lives.”
“Paired with our reporting requirement on illegal guns, this key legislative change is a model we should replicate and a foundation we should build on,” continued Mayor Stoney. “Carrying the memory of Markiya Dickson in our hearts, we must continue to advocate and innovate for a safer, stronger Richmond.”
