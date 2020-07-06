Goochland Drive-in Theater to show ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ to celebrate film’s 40th anniversary

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland Drive-in Theater will be showing the “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary.
The drive-in said it is one of the few drive-ins across the nation authorized to show the beloved film.
“As Disney/Twentieth Century Fox have traditionally kept the Star Wars franchise films from theatrical exhibition, this marks an extremely rare opportunity to experience “The Empire Strikes Back” as it was originally intended to be seen: on a giant screen,” the drive-in said.
The film will be shown on several nights throughout the week starting on July 10.
The drive-in will also be showing “Ghostbusters” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” on alternate nights.
Costumed characters from Star Wars and Ghostbusters will also make appearances.
The drive-in is still operating at reduced capacity with social distancing guidelines in effect.
