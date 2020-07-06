Forecast: Hot and humid - a typical July pattern takes hold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid weather takes hold this week with a low chance for storms each day.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows upper 60s to near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 3%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: We’re watching a potential area of low pressure nearby that may be tropical on Friday. Heavy rain is possible if it forms and inches inland.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
