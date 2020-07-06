Chickahominy Middle School named School Library Program of the Year

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Association of School Librarians (VAASL) named Chickahominy Middle School (CMS) as the 2020 School Library Program of the Year, making it the first school in Hanover County to receive the award.
The award recognizes one school library program for excellence in the state each year.
Award recipients must demonstrate the school library’s commitment to ensuring students and staff are effective users of ideas and information, as well as outline the implementation of multiple learning standards and guidelines.
Recipients must also illustrate how well the school integrates the library’s mission into its overall mission, goals, and objectives, as well as present evidence of ongoing outreach initiatives to parents and the broader community.
“We are so fortunate to be able to do this as co-librarians at Chickahominy Middle School. We are thankful for the support of our administration and our teachers with whom we collaborate,” CMS School Librarians Alicia LeRoux and Christina Stewart said. “We are grateful to be recognized by our professional organization for what we do each and every day to help our students be successful.”
The VAASL will recognize the CMS library program at the Fall Conference Author/Awards Banquet in November.
