Chesterfield native promoted to U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander

PERSIAN GULF (WWBT) - A Chesterfield native serving in the United States Navy has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander during a ceremony held on board USS James E. Williams, a guided-missile destroyer, currently deployed in the Persian Gulf.
Lt. Cmdr. Sean Harney has served in the Navy for 11 years now and is a department head responsible for 55 sailors and combat systems on the ship.
“My favorite part is the people that I work with,” Harney said. “The job is challenging, however, the sailors are the backbone of what makes the ship run. Their motivation and willingness to adapt and overcome obstacles is amazing.”
Harney graduated from Longwood High School in 2008.
