Anthem LemonAid hosts virtual lemonade stand get-together

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anthem LemonAid will be hosting a virtual lemonade stand get-together.
The get-together is a community-wide effort focused on gathering family, friends and colleagues around neighborhood lemonade stands to enjoy cold glasses of lemonade.
The event has raised more than $1.6 million in the last 20 years for the benefit of the Hematology and Oncology Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Anthem LemonAid’s mission is to raise funds to support the Hematology and Oncology Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Beginning July 17, Anthem LemonAid host a series of challenges that encourage virtual gatherings of family, friends, business colleagues and more.
Registration is online, and, as always, it is free to participate.
Choose one or more of the lemon-inspired challenges to participate in, start collecting donations with your personal fundraising page and follow along on social media.
Fundraising participants can unlock special LemonAid swag and win exciting prize packages!
All proceeds (100 percent) raised will support the mission of delivering the highest quality of care for children and their families faced with childhood cancers.
