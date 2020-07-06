2 adults, 3 children displaced after fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A family has been displaced after a house fire in Chesterfield on Monday evening.
Crews were called around 6:30 p.m. to a house fire along Willis Road and arrived on scene within minutes.
Chesterfield fire officials said there was heavy fire when they arrived but quickly knocked it down.
Everyone inside was able to self-evacuate. One person did suffer smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two adults and three children were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.
