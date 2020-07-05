Woman’s home shot at twice in one week

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Fourth of July came with a scary twist for one woman who thought she heard fireworks going off outside her home.
Police say a home on Berry street was the target of a shooting for the second time this week.
“I heard three pops about 1:30 a.m. this morning and I thought it was firecrackers,” neighbor Laverne Jones said.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t a late Independence Day celebration - but rather something worse.
“I came this morning to take my mother to church and when I came up the steps, I noticed that a hole was there and so I looked up and I saw more holes” said Pearl Crittendon who found bullet holes in the from of the house belonging to her mother, 97-year-old Lorainne Virginia-Hill.
“I was real scared. Last night, I thought it was fireworks,” Virginia-Hill said. She has lived in the house for six decades, and has never had issues until earlier this week --the first time the house was hit.
”Tuesday night was that door, and that side of the house,” Crittendon said, pointing out the damage.
Hopewell Police confirm that two shootings happened at the house, adding that they’ve stepped up patrols in the area.
Neighbors say this sort of crime is very unusual, especially for residents on this block of Berry Street.
”It’s pretty quiet in this area, because most people are in their 80′s and 90′s. We don’t understand what is happening right now,” Jones said.
Crittendon says investigators tell her they believe that a shotgun was responsible for these type of gunshot holes that now riddle her mother’s home.
She says she’s just hoping it’s just a case of mistaken identity on the shooter’s part.
”I couldn’t really believe it. I feel like whoever is doing it has the wrong house,” she added.
Regardless of whose behind the damage, Virginia-Hill says she’s not about to be scared out of her home, no matter what the case may be.
“I ain’t going nowhere. I’m going to stay right here,” she said.
Hopewell Police say they are looking into both incidents, but don’t have a motive yet.
They ask for anyone with info on the shootings to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222.
Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
