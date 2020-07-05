West Virginia man charged with with first-degree murder after July 4th shooting

Police say the incident started as a verbal altercation in the Timberville Wal-Mart parking lot. Hoover had left and was headed to Broadway in a Honda Civic. Tavares followed him, driving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac. When Hoover stopped at a 7-11 on South Main Street, the two started arguing again. Tavares followed Hoover again to the location of the incident. Police say Hoover got out of his car, and another verbal altercation took place, which led to Tavares shooting Hoover.