UPDATE: Arrest made after two brothers killed in July 4th shooting in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA CO., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danny Lee Huffman, 48, of Spotsylvania in connection to a double shooting that occurred on July 4.
Police said in a release that Huffman called 911 around 10:15 p.m. and said he was cut on the arm during an altercation with two men. When police arrived, the men were deceased in their vehicle.
Spotsylvania police said Huffman had his 17-year-old son in the car with him during the incident, which occurred on Fox Run Drive in Spotsylvania County. Huffman did have a cut that was treated by rescue.
Police are still investigating the incident and say it appears to be related to road rage. According to an initial police investigation, Huffman did not know the deceased. The weapon used was found in a pond on Huffman’s property by divers of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s office.
Huffman has been charged preliminarily with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony child endangerment. Police said the charges will likely be upgraded in the next coming days.
Huffman has been held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.
Police have not released the names of victims as they notify next of kin. The two men were brothers, aged 38 and 39, from Spotsylvania.
If you know anything call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.
