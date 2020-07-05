Two Washington Nationals players test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Washington Nationals players tested positive for COVID-19, manager Davey Martinez said Sunday, according to a report from NBC Washington.
Martinez did not identify the players, but he told NBC Washington that the positive tests were the result of testing conducted July 1 during the team’s initial intake testing. Martinez told NBC Washington that the players have not returned to the park since then.
The Nationals are waiting for additional test results after 58 players took intake tests, NBC Washington reported. There are outstanding test results for Latin American players who arrived late to summer camp, NBC Washington said.
“Everybody assumed that everybody (that) got in got tested on Wednesday,” Martinez said to NBC Washington. “That wasn’t the case for us. We still got guys out there that came in late and are still waiting on the results. I think being — this weekend, things were a little tough because it was a holiday weekend. So hopefully we’ll get all these results tomorrow and guys will start trickling in and get ready to work out.”
Major League Baseball reported a 1.2 percent positive rate from its initial league-wide tests, well below the rolling seven-day national average of 7.4, NBC Washington reported. More players, including Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, have now also tested positive.
National’s pitcher Sean Doolittle cited multiple concerns Sunday to NBC Washington. He told NBC Washington that his results from Friday -- as part of MLB’s every-other-day testing -- still were not back by mid-day, though he had been tested again Sunday. The time lag for results is becoming a consistent theme in the sport, NBC Washington reports.
“We’ve got to clean that up,” Doolittle said to NBC Washington.
