Two men killed in Fourth of July shooting in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA CO., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two men dead Saturday.
According to a release, the incident happened in the area of Fox Run Drive just after ten Saturday night.
Deputies found two deceased males in a car that was in the middle of the road.
One man has been detained and officials believe there is no danger to the public.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If you know anything call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.
