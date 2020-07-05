On This Day: Virginia Convention adopts state seal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “The Great Seal of Virginia” was adopted on July 5, 1776.
Now known as the seal that is on the state flag, it is almost identical to the one seen today.
The theme of the seal is from ancient Roman mythology investing the importance of civic virtue.
It features the Roman goddess of Virtue, representing the genius of the commonwealth. It was originally designed by George Wythe, who was part of a committee with George Mason, Richard Henry Lee and Robert Carter Nicholas.
