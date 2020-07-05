Hot with variable storm chances through this next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The hot weather and humidity continues for the next several days with a low chance for storms each day.
SUNDAY: Slight shower chance for some early this AM. Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows upper 60s to near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
