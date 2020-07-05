Henrico Public Schools offering books to rising kindergartners as part of virtual summer program

Henrico County Public Schools is handing out books to rising kindergartners July 6-8 ahead of season three of their virtual learning program, "Henrico Edflix." (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Hannah Eason | July 5, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated July 5 at 2:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is handing out books to children entering kindergarten as part of their summer virtual learning program, “Henrico Edflix.”

Summer books are available for pick up at New Bridge Learning Center at 5915 Nine Mile Road in Henrico at the following times:

  • July 6 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • July 7 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • July 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Books correspond to lessons in the upcoming season of “Henrico Edflix,” which is available to all HCPS preschool students. The virtual program’s third season runs from July 13 to Aug. 6. No sign-up is required.

Visit the “Henrico Edflix” website to view previous seasons and access virtual learning for preschool, elementary, middle and high school students.

