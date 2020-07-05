Goldfish Swim School reopens with awareness on childhood drownings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Goldfish Swim School announced it will reopen its doors to the public with awareness on childhood drownings, as well as safety guidelines.
Goldfish Swim School says adjustments have been made to class sizes, sanitization procedures and school policies to ensure social distancing and to abide by Virginia’s health department regulations.
Prior to entering, members will be asked to self-asses their health and the health of their children. If anyone is not feeling well, has a fever, shortness of breath or any COVID-19 like symptoms, or has been directly exposed to COVID-19, they are to cancel their lesson and makeup lessons will be credited to their accounts.
Team members will also be evaluated with a health assessment after arriving for each shift.
Face masks are required and face shields are worn by swim instructors in the pool.
Members will be required to maintain social distance from one another in the parent-viewing area.
Chairs in the area will reflect state and local recommendations.
Children will be seated at a safe distance as well.
Schools will also continue to provide antibacterial hand soaps and hand sanitizer, with increased availability in key areas of the facility.
Shared amenities such as books and toys, hair dryers, hair products, quarter candy and in some cases, retail items, will be temporarily removed to help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria.
If members need something to purchase for lessons, the front desk will be able to assist.
Goldfish Swim has launched ‘Goldfish At Home', which provides free virtual dry-land swim lessons to families throughout the community, along with a variety of online and interactive water safety focused initiatives and activities.
For more information on Goldfish Swim School and re-opening details, call 804-967-3100 or click here.
