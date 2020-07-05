First Alert: Watching potential for tropical development later this week near southeast coast of U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a brief lull in tropical activity in the Atlantic during the last few weeks of June, tropical development looks to ramp up again this week.
The location where a tropical system may develop is notable because it would be close to home for Virginians and those who have interests along the coast of North Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted an area stretching from the coast of Florida to coastal North Carolina for a 40% chance of potential tropical development in the next 5 days.
If this system becomes a tropical or subtropical storm, its name would be Fay (Tropical Storm Edouard developed in the Central Atlantic late Sunday night as a weak tropical storm and that storm poses no threat to land).
If Fay develops and moves north along the eastern seaboard, Central and Eastern Virginia could see heavy rainfall from late Thursday through the day on Friday.
Details on any potential impacts will be fine-tuned over the next several days as we get new information on the potential development, strength, and track of this system.
